Lions throw shade over disputed 2-point play with tackle-eligible call on 1st snap at Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has gotten the last word on a disputed tackle-eligible play. It came nine months after officials penalized his team to negate a potential winning 2-point conversion. Dan Skipper reported as eligible on the first offensive snap by the Lions in their return to the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Skipper and Taylor Decker were the two tackles caught up in the 2-point pass that was negated by an ineligible receiver call in a 20-19 loss to Dallas last December. The loss cost Detroit a shot at the top seed in the NFC.

