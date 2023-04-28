Lions take Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta in 2nd round of draft

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta No. 34 overall, their first of three picks in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Detroit acquired the early second-round pick from Arizona on Thursday as part of a trade that gave the Cardinals the No. 6 pick overall.

The Lions had a pair of selections in the first round, trading down to draft Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 and taking Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell six slots later.

Detroit is hoping rookies such as LaPorta bolster its chances of living up to relatively high expectations for a franchise that has been a league laughingstock for decades.

The Lions won eight of their final 10 games last season and finished above .500 for the first time since 2017.

Detroit was active early in free agency, signing veterans such as Cameron Sutton to improve one of the league’s worst defenses along with running back David Montgomery and receiver Marvin Jones to join one of the NFL’s top offenses, which now includes LaPorta.

