Lions strengthen their pass defense by drafting two cornerbacks

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The NFL draft enabled the Detroit Lions to turn a potential weakness into a strength by selecting cornerbacks with their first two picks. The Lions traded up five spots in Thursday’s first round to select Terrion Arnold from Alabama and followed it up by taking Ennis Rakestraw from Missouri with their second-round pick Friday. Detroit, which made it to the NFC championship game last season, finished 27th against the pass overall and allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the playoffs. General manager Brad Holmes says having competition at the cornerback position will make the team better.

