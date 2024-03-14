Lions strengthen defense, signing DJ Reader to 2-year deal worth up to $27.5M, AP sources say

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a stop during the team's NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Reader on a two-year contract worth up to $27.5 million, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday, March 14, because the deal hasn’t been finalized. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zach Bolinger]

The Detroit Lions made a relatively bold move to strengthen their run defense, signing veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader. Reader signed a two-year, $27.5 million contract, according to two people familiar with the deal. One person said the contract includes $9.5 million in guarantees. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. Reader represents the biggest move this offseason by general manager Brad Holmes, whose contract was extended as was coach Dan Campbell’s deal earlier in the day.

