Lions sign QB Jake Fromm, adding depth at position that took a hit with Hendon Hooker’s concussion

By The Associated Press
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed quarterback Jake Fromm on Monday, adding depth at a position that took a hit when Hendon Hooker had a concussion. Detroit did not want to play a preseason game on Saturday night at Kansas City with just Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld healthy enough to take snaps. The 26-year-old Fromm went 0-2 as a starter in 2021 with the New York Giants. The former Georgia star was released by Washington in May. Detroit was hoping Hooker would get experience this month, coming back from a knee injury that ended his college career in 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.