Lions sign Jake Bates, United Football League kicker who hit 3 FGs of at least 60 yards this season

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed all-United Football League kicker Jake Bates, who made three field goals from at least 60 yards for the Michigan Panthers this past season. Detroit added depth at a position with veteran Michael Badgley. Undrafted rookie James Turner was released. Turner kicked for Michigan’s national championship team last season after transferring from Louisville.

