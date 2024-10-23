Lions say they’re prepared to play without WR Jameson Williams, who reportedly faces suspension

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is prepared to play without receiver Jameson Williams, four days before hosting the Tennessee Titans. Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy, ESPN reported on Monday. The Lions travel to play division-rival Green Bay on Nov. 3. Williams has had a breakout season, a year after he served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.