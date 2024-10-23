Lions say they’re prepared to play without WR Jameson Williams, who reportedly faces suspension

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams (9), David Montgomery (5) and Tim Patrick (17) celebrate after Williams caught a touchdown pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jerome Miron]

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is prepared to play without receiver Jameson Williams, four days before hosting the Tennessee Titans. Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy, ESPN reported on Monday. The Lions travel to play division-rival Green Bay on Nov. 3. Williams has had a breakout season, a year after he served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

