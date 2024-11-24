Lions rush for 3 scores and use stingy defense to beat Colts 24-6 for 9th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for two scores and David Montgomery added a third touchdown run Sunday, leading the Detroit Lions to a 24-6 victory at the Indianapolis Colts.

Gibbs finished with 21 carries for 90 yards as the Lions (10-1) extended their league-high winning streak to nine straight. Detroit has its been 11-game record since the franchise’s inaugural season in 1934.

Jared Goff continued his sensational season, too, completing 26 of 36 throws for 269 yards.

The Colts (5-7) lost their second straight home game and for the fourth time in their past five games. Anthony Richardson was 11 of 28 with 172 yards while rushing 10 times for 61 yards.

While Indy managed to hold the NFL’s highest-scoring offense largely in check Sunday, it was doomed by its inability to finish drives with touchdowns.

That problem happened right from the start when Richardson took the Colts inside the Lions 5-yard line on the game’s first series before settling for a short field goal.

Detroit answered on its second series, getting a 1-yard TD run from Gibbs to take a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. Then, after Indy settled for another short field goal, Montgomery spun his way across the goal line for a 6-yard scoring run and a 14-6 lead.

The Lions extended the margin with Gibbs’ 5-yard TD run late in the third quarter and sealed it with a 56-yard field goal midway through the fourth.

Detroit improved to 6-0 on the road as Amon-Ra St. Brown caught six passes for 62 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. had six catches for 96 yards for the Colts despite leaving briefly in the first half with a injured shoulder.

Milestones

Gibbs’ first score extended Detroit’s league record to 25 consecutive games with a TD run, including the playoffs. He’s also the third Lions player with 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 TDs in each of his first two pro seasons with Detroit, joining Billy Sims and Barry Sanders. Gibbs and Montgomery have each scored at least one TD in the same game nine times.

Injuries

Lions: Things got ugly during a third-quarter flurry. Receiver-punt returner Kalif Raymond (foot), left tackle Taylor Decker (right leg) and Montgomery (shoulder) all left in quick succession. Raymond and Montgomery did not return. Decker did. CB Carlton Davis II left early in the fourth with what appeared to be a left knee injury.

Colts: Indy deactivated left tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee), forcing the Colts to again use three rookie linemen. Receivers Ashton Dulin (ankle) and Josh Downs (shoulder) both left in the second half. Downs returned, Dulin did not.

Up next

Lions: Host Chicago in its traditional Thanksgiving Day game.

Colts: Visit New England next Sunday.

