Lions returner Kalif Raymond out for playoff game; Lions TE LaPorta, Rams S Fuller both questionable

Lions punt returner Kalif Raymond will miss Detroit’s wild-card round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a knee injury. Detroit also ruled out backup tight end James Mitchell and backup cornerback Jerry Jacobs. Rams safety Jordan Fuller is questionable with an ankle injury. Star Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is questionable with a knee injury, but he did some work during Friday’s practice. The Lions are likely to wait until game time to determine whether LaPorta will make his playoff debut in his Pro Bowl rookie season.

