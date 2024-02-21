Lions retool defensive coaching staff, hiring Deshea Townsend, Terrell Williams and Jim O’Neil

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions retooled their staff on defense by hiring Deshea Townsend to coach defensive backs, Terrell Williams to lead the line and Jim O’Neil as an assistant. The Lions made the moves Wednesday, a day after releasing veteran safety Tracy Walker. Detroit drafted Walker in the third round six years ago and cut him with one season left on his $25 million, three-year contract to save $5.5 million in salary cap space. Six assistants from Dan Campbell’s staff last season will not return, including defensive backs coach Brian Duker and defensive line coach John Scott.

