Lions record-breaking rookie tight end Sam LaPorta optimistic he will be healthy enough to face Rams

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) is chased by Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is optimistic he will be healthy enough to play against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card game, a week after injuring his left knee. LaPorta says he got some reps at practice Thursday and is feeling better each day. The second-round pick from Iowa is one of the top players for the third-seeded Lions, who need him to help keep Matthew Stafford off the field in his return to Detroit with the sixth-seeded Rams on Sunday night at Ford Field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.