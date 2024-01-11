Lions record-breaking rookie tight end Sam LaPorta optimistic he will be healthy enough to face Rams

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is optimistic he will be healthy enough to play against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card game, a week after injuring his left knee. LaPorta says he got some reps at practice Thursday and is feeling better each day. The second-round pick from Iowa is one of the top players for the third-seeded Lions, who need him to help keep Matthew Stafford off the field in his return to Detroit with the sixth-seeded Rams on Sunday night at Ford Field.

