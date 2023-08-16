Lions receivers St. Brown, Williams leave joint practice with Jaguars with injuries

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Lions wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams went down with injuries on the first day of joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. St. Brown injured his right ankle after a catch during a 7-on-7 drill. He needed a hand to get up and off the turf. The third-year receiver stayed on the sideline and attempted to walk it off, but never got back into practice. Williams was going for a deep ball when he pulled up and grabbed his right hamstring. He went for treatment and never returned to the practice field.

