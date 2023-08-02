Lions receiver Jameson Williams getting plenty of snaps in camp before serving his suspension

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams is making the most of an opportunity to get much-needed snaps in training camp after an injury-shortened rookie season and before a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Williams missed training camp while coming off ACL surgery in 2022. He played in the final six games with one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown. He could see plenty of action in the three preseason games, starting Aug. 11 at home against the Giants.

