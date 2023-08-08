Lions reach agreement with QB Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff, AP source says

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws the ball on the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Detroit Lions are not hiding their interest in possibly signing the free agent quarterback. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that the Lions hosted Bridgewater for a visit on Monday. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug Murray]

The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to share the details. Bridgewater visited the Lions last month, and the team made it clear they were interested in adding him as Jared Goff’s backup. The 30-year-old Bridgewater fills a need for a team looking to win a division title for the first time in three decades.

