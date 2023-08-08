Lions reach agreement with QB Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff, AP source says

The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to share the details. Bridgewater visited the Lions last month, and the team made it clear they were interested in adding him as Jared Goff’s backup. The 30-year-old Bridgewater fills a need for a team looking to win a division title for the first time in three decades.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.