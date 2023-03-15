Lions re-sign Cominsky to add to busy free agency week

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions took another step in shaping their roster during an active week in free agency, re-signing defensive end John Cominsky to a two-year deal. Detroit announced the move Wednesday. The Lions kicked off the week by filling perhaps their biggest need, agreeing to a $33 million, three-year contract with cornerback Cameron Sutton. Detroit decided David Montgomery will join D’Andre Swift in the backfield, choosing to sign the former Chicago Bear to an $18 million, three-year deal instead of re-signing Jamaal Williams after his career year.

