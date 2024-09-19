Lions, QB Jared Goff try to bounce back from frustrating loss, continue recent success vs. Cards

The Detroit Lions are on the road for the first time this season, traveling to face the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions have had plenty of recent success against the Cardinals with a 4-0-1 record against the franchise going back to 2017. Arizona is coming off one of its most impressive wins in years after knocking off the Los Angeles Rams 41-10 at home. Kyler Murray threw for three touchdowns and rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two of them. Detroit hopes to bounce back from a frustrating loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs.

