Lions QB Goff going home to face 49ers in NFC title game, hoping to lift franchise to 1st Super Bowl

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Jared Goff is California cool, staying easy breezy in good times and bad. The veteran quarterback has led the Detroit Lions to the most success they’ve had in generations with two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title. Goff is heading home to play the 49ers about an hour from his hometown and alma mater in the NFC championship game on Sunday. He is from nearby Novato and starred at California before the Los Angeles Rams drafted him No. 1 overall in 2016.

