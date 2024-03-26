Lions President says DB Cameron Sutton was at team building when news of warrant surfaced

DETROIT (AP) — Cameron Sutton was in the Detroit Lions’ Allen Park training facility when the team learned of a domestic violence warrant issued for the defensive back in Florida. Lions President Rod Wood told WJBK-TV Fox 2 that team staffers spoke to Sutton at the time and advised him to turn himself in to authorities. Wood said Sutton had “unexpectedly” shown up to work out. The Lions released the seven-year NFL veteran a day after news of the warrant surfaced.

