Lions prepare for Sunday night rematch with Matthew Stafford and the Rams

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions know they have to put the 2023 season behind them and focus on 2024. That won’t be easy. Detroit opens the season on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of their wild-card game in January — won by the Lions for the franchise’s first playoff victory in 40 years. It’s another night game on national TV and another encounter with the symbol of the pre-Dan Campbell Lions — Matthew Stafford. Booed on every play, Stafford dominated his former team, passing for 367 yards and two touchdowns, but Detroit escaped with a 24-23 win.

