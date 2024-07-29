Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker gets 3-year extension

DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Decker endured a lot of losing early in his career with the Detroit Lions and the team plans to have the veteran offensive tackle around to potentially experience some success, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season. Decker signed a $60 million, three-year extension Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. Detroit drafted Decker out of Ohio State with the No. 16 pick overall in 2016 and he was entering the last year of his contract before reaching the new deal.

