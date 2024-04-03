Lions match 49ers’ 3-year, $12M offer to retain restricted free agent Brock Wright, AP source says

The Detroit Lions retained tight end Brock Wright, preventing the San Francisco 49ers from signing the restricted free agent. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Detroit decided to match the 49ers’ $12 million, three-year offer to Wright. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. Wright has 43 career catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons with the Lions. He had a 29-yard reception in the playoffs against Tampa Bay, helping Detroit win two games in one postseason for the first time since 1957.

