Lions made OT Giovanni Manu of Tonga the 1st NFL draft pick from University of British Columbia

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu is seen during an NFL rookie football practice, Friday, May 10, 2024, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions offensive tackle Giovanni Manu woke up at 4 a.m. Friday and couldn’t fall back asleep. On the rookie’s ride to work, he was in tears. Manu’s excitement and emotions were triggered by a long and lonely path, leaving his parents on the south Pacific island of Tonga at age 11 to live with his aunt and siblings in Vancouver in the hopes of a better life. A growth spurt in high school, along with support on and off the field, led to Manu becoming a 6-foot-7, 354-pound prospect that Detroit drafted in the fourth round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.