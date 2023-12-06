Lions lose best interior defensive lineman, putting Alim McNeill (knee) on injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have placed their best interior defensive lineman, Alim McNeill, on injured reserve with a knee injury and signed cornerback Kindle Vildor off the practice squad. Detroit also added 36-year-old Tyson Alualu and offensive lineman Matt Farniok to the practice squad and released linebacker Raymond Johnson from it. The NFC North-leading Lions made the moves Tuesday, two days after McNeill was injured in a win at New Orleans. McNeill made 31 tackles and six were for losses, including a career-high five sacks.

