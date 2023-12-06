Lions lose best interior defensive lineman, putting Alim McNeill (knee) on injured reserve

By The Associated Press
Detroit Lions fans cheer after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans. Detroit won 33-28. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have placed their best interior defensive lineman, Alim McNeill, on injured reserve with a knee injury and signed cornerback Kindle Vildor off the practice squad. Detroit also added 36-year-old Tyson Alualu and offensive lineman Matt Farniok to the practice squad and released linebacker Raymond Johnson from it. The NFC North-leading Lions made the moves Tuesday, two days after McNeill was injured in a win at New Orleans. McNeill made 31 tackles and six were for losses, including a career-high five sacks.

