Lions looking to take another step to reach the Super Bowl for 1st time in franchise history

The Detroit Lions are a popular pick to reach their first Super Bowl this season. Detroit fell one win short last season, losing a 17-point lead at San Francisco in a 34-31 setback to the 49ers in the NFC championship game. The Lions won two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title. General manager Brad Holmes signed quarterback Jared Goff, receiver Amon Ra-St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell to contract extensions.

