Lions looking into options for depth at quarterback with Hendon Hooker still in concussion protocol

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker was still in concussion protocol, three days after he was injured in a preseason game against the New York Giants. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Sunday the team is looking into signing another player so that starter Jared Goff and potential backup Nate Sudfeld are not the only healthy quarterbacks for this week’s exhibition game at Kansas City. Hooker was hurt in the third quarter on a run after leaving the pocket Friday night against the Giants, playing for the first time since he had a knee injury 21 months ago at Tennessee.

