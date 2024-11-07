Lions look to extend winning streak to 7 games when they visit Texans

The Detroit Lions are off to their best start since 1956. QB Jared Goff and the Lions will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they visit the Houston Texans in a prime-time matchup Sunday. The Lions beat Green Bay last week for their fourth straight road win while the Texans look to regroup after an embarrassing loss to the New York Jets last Thursday.

