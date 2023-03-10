Lions likely looking for help on defense in free agency

The Detroit Lions may be ready to invest in free agency. They are coming off their first winning record in seven years and falling just short of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. The Lions ranked among the league’s teams worst on defense last year. Finding help in free agency on that side of the ball is likely more of a priority than it was a year ago for general manager Brad Holmes. Unrestricted free agent running back Jamaal Williams might be too expensive to keep after his breakout season.

