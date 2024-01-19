Lions LB James Houston progressing, but questionable for NFC playoff matchup against Buccaneers

Lions edge rusher James Houston is progressing in his bid to return from a broken fibula, however a decision has yet to be made on whether he will play when Detroit hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC divisional playoff game on Sunday. Houston was listed as questionable after practicing Friday. The linebacker has been sidelined since being injured in Week 2 of the regular season. Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is also listed as questionable after being limited in practice with a knee injury Thursday and Friday. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett and backup running back Chase Edmonds are questionable for the Bucs. Barrett has an ankle injury. Edmonds has a sore toe.

