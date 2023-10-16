Lions’ LB Anzalone shares hug with parents who returned home safely from Israel

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s best moment Sunday came when he hugged his parents after Detroit’s 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His parents safely arrived home from Israel a few days earlier. They were among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church who were in the country when war broke out, With his parents at the game and being able to lock in on football, Anzalone led the Lions with seven solo tackles. He also had two tackle assists, a tackle for loss and two passes defended.

