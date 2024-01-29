Lions lament the one that got away after blowing big lead with a chance to reach first Super Bowl

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had their best season in generations. They’re not ready to celebrate at the moment. The Lions let an opportunity slip to play in the Super Bowl for the first time, becoming the only NFL team to lose a 17-point halftime lead in a conference championship game when they lost 34-31 at San Francisco. Hopes were high for Detroit last summer as the favorite to win the NFC North, and the team lived up to the hype by ending a three-decade stretch without a division title. The Lions earned two postseason victories for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL championship.

