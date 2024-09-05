Lions kick off season in Motor City against Matthew Stafford-led Rams in NFC wild-card game rematch

The Detroit Lions are kicking off the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, a rematch of an NFC wild-card game. Detroit beat Los Angeles 24-23 on Jan. 14 at home for its first postseason victory in 32 years. Matthew Stafford played at Ford Field for the first time since Detroit traded him to Los Angeles for Jared Goff and first-round picks, and was booed throughout the game. Rams receiver Puka Nacua and Lions receiver Jameson Williams will be players to watch in Week 1. The Lions are 5-2 against Rams when opening the season against each other.

