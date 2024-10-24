Lions host Titans in what looks like a lopsided matchup of 5-1 and 1-5 teams

The Detroit Lions host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in what seems like a mismatch. Detroit is 5-1 and the Titans are 5-1, leading to a double-digit spread. With Titans quarterback Will Levis likely getting another week to rest his shoulder, Mason Rudolph is expected to make his second straight start. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has been one of the league’s best this season. He joined Aaron Rodgers, Kurt Warner and Roger Staubach as the four players in league history to have a passer rating of 140 or better in three straight games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.