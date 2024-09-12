Lions host Bucs in another playoff rematch from last postseason

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions are the fourth team in NFL history to open a year with two straight playoff rematches. And they’ll be hoping to end the season just as the other three teams did — by winning a league championship. The Lions will play Tampa Bay on Sunday at home, a week after hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The 2007 New England Patriots, 1984 San Francisco 49ers and 1966 Green Bay Packers won NFL titles after starting seasons with two consecutive games against postseason opponents from the previous year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.