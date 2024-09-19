Lions have had lots of recent success vs. Cards, but this version of Arizona looks much better

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions need a bounce-back win after last week’s disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. Looking at recent history, the Arizona Cardinals have usually provided that opportunity. The Lions go on the road for the first time this season to face the Cardinals on Sunday. Detroit has a 4-0-1 record against Arizona since 2017 while Goff has an 8-1 mark against the franchise going back to his time with the Rams. This version of the Cardinals might make that task difficult. Arizona is coming off one of its best games in years, beating the Rams 41-10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.