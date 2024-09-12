Lions have 2nd straight playoff rematch, hosting Bucs after beating them in divisional round

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles past Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason Behnken]

The Detroit Lions are hosting a second straight playoff rematch. Detroit plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, nine months after beating them 31-23 in the divisional round. The Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card rematch in Week 1. The 2007 New England Patriots, 1984 San Francisco 49ers and 1966 Green Bay Packers are the other three teams to start a season with two playoff rematches and each franchise went on to win NFL titles. The Bucs beat Washington 37-20 in Week 1 and the Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-20 in OT.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.