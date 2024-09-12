Lions have 2nd straight playoff rematch, hosting Bucs after beating them in divisional round

The Detroit Lions are hosting a second straight playoff rematch. Detroit plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, nine months after beating them 31-23 in the divisional round. The Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card rematch in Week 1. The 2007 New England Patriots, 1984 San Francisco 49ers and 1966 Green Bay Packers are the other three teams to start a season with two playoff rematches and each franchise went on to win NFL titles. The Bucs beat Washington 37-20 in Week 1 and the Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-20 in OT.

