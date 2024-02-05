Lions GM Brad Holmes says franchise has more than one chance to compete for Super Bowl title

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes wrapped up his team’s season and looked ahead to the future for the franchise, speaking for 11-plus minutes and delivering a message before taking a question at his news conference Monday. The Lions were preseason favorites to win the NFC North, and won a division title for the first time in three decades. Detroit won two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since 1957 before losing at San Francisco in the NFC title game.

