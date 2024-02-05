Lions GM Brad Holmes says franchise has more than one chance to compete for Super Bowl title

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers' defensive end Nick Bosa, center right, gets the second of two sacks against Detroit Lions' quarterback Jared Goff, center left, in the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Avila Gonzalez]

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes wrapped up his team’s season and looked ahead to the future for the franchise, speaking for 11-plus minutes and delivering a message before taking a question at his news conference Monday. The Lions were preseason favorites to win the NFC North, and won a division title for the first time in three decades. Detroit won two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since 1957 before losing at San Francisco in the NFC title game.

