Lions get look at 3-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz in practice to see if he can play in NFC title game

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions tight end Zach Ertz practiced Wednesday, potentially making the three-time Pro Bowl player available for the NFC championship game in San Francisco. The 33-year-old Ertz agreed to a deal with Detroit earlier this week to add much-needed depth. Lions coach Dan Campbell says he isn’t sure how quickly Ertz can get up to speed to possibly be in the lineup against the 49ers on Sunday. Record-breaking rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had only one player behind him on the depth chart before Ertz agreed to a deal because backups have been injured the past two games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.