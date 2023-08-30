Lions favored to win NFC North, hoping to end 3-decade drought without a division title

The Detroit Lions are favored to win the NFC North, hoping to end a three-decade drought without a division title. The Lions haven’t been in the playoffs since 2016 and have only one postseason victory since winning the 1957 NFL title. With a potent offense and improved defense, one of the league’s historically bad franchises is expected to have success. Detroit closed last season with eight wins in its last 10 games and had a winning season for the first time since 2017, then addressed needs in free agency and the draft to generate relatively high hopes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.