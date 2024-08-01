Lions’ depth on the defensive line will be tested after knee injury to Cominsky

ALLEN PARK , Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions’ depth on the defensive line will be tested as they face the season without defensive end John Cominsky. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Cominsky was carted off the field with a right knee injury on Tuesday, during the team’s second padded practice. “Cominsky, certainly man, he’s been a part of us for going on three years now and he’s just a steady piece that does things right, works his tail off,” coach Dan Campbell said.

