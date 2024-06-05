Lions DB Khalil Dorsey carted off field with lower leg injury during team’s mandatory minicamp

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back Khalil Dorsey was carted off the field with a lower leg injury during the team’s mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. Dorsey was a key player for the NFC North-champion Lions last season. He played in 13 games during the regular season and appeared in all three playoff games. The 26-year-old Dorsey starred at Northern Arizona. After going undrafted, he played in six games as a rookie in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens before going on injured reserve. He was with the New York Giants during the offseason in 2022 before joining the Lions late that year.

