Lions DB Emmanuel Moseley out indefinitely with injury, CB Terrion Arnold clears concussion protocol

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back Emmanuel Moseley is out indefinitely after he was injured in a joint practice with the New York Giants. Lions coach Dan Campbell says Moseley could potentially return late in the season. ESPN reported that Moseley tore a pectoral muscle. Detroit did get better news regarding other players banged up in a physical practice in New Jersey with the Giants. Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold cleared concussion protocol after colliding with Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. Guard Kevin Zeitler is not expected to have a long-term shoulder injury.

