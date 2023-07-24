Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off field with injury after grabbing right knee

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field after being injured and grabbing his right knee on the second day of training camp. Gardner-Johnson was hurt during a noncontact drill Monday. The injury potentially is a major setback for a team that invested a lot to improve the secondary in hopes of contending and winning the NFC North this season. Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson to an $8 million, one-year deal in March after adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

