Lions cut defensive end James Houston, who had 1 sack in 10 games since he had 8 sacks as a rookie

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions released reserve defensive end James Houston, cutting ties with a player who failed to produce as well as he did during his rookie season. The NFC-leading Lions made the move on Tuesday, two days before hosting Chicago in their annual Thanksgiving game. Houston had eight sacks in seven games in 2022 after Detroit drafted the former Florida standout in the sixth round. After a broken leg limited Houston to two games last season, he was active for eight games this year to show what he could do and had only one sack.

