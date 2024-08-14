Lions coach Dan Campbell says leg injury to Jahmyr Gibbs is going to be ‘fine’

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, dressed in shorts, watched training camp from the sideline on Wednesday after he left practice earlier in the week with a leg injury. As a rookie last season, Gibbs rushed for 945 yards with 10 touchdowns along with 316 receiving yards and a score. After he was sidelined with a soft tissue injury in the spring, he had been healthy during training camp. The team called it a leg injury with ESPN reporting that it’s a hamstring. Coach Dan Campbell does not seem concerned about the injury status of Gibbs or rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (upper body) and Ennis Rakestraw (ankle), who also were injured on Monday.

