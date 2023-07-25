Lions coach Dan Campbell says he’s ‘all for’ signing Teddy Bridgewater to add depth at QB

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions hosted Teddy Bridgewater for a visit this week and are interested in potentially signing the free agent quarterback. Dan Campbell says if the team can add a guy like Bridgewater and bring competition, he’s “all for it.” Bridgewater met with team officials and coaches on Monday and Campbell acknowledged the visit on Tuesday. Jared Goff is Detroit’s starting quarterback and backups Nate Sudfeld and rookie Hendon Hooker don’t have much experience. Bridgewater has started at least one game in seven of his eight seasons in the NFL.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.