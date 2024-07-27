Lions coach Dan Campbell pleased with team’s versatility in the secondary

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell likes the options he has in the secondary, shifting Brian Branch to safety and bolstering the group with rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, along with veteran Carlton Davis. Arnold, a first-round draft pick, broke up a downfield pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown early during practice on Saturday at training camp. Lining up with the likely starters, he has made eye-opening plays during the first four days of camp. Drafting cornerbacks in the first two rounds showed how important it was for the Lions to beef up their defensive backfield.

