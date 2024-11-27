Lions coach Dan Campbell and his wife hoping for win over Bears to make him happy on Thanksgiving

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell hopes to be happy on Thanksgiving for the first time in four years. The Detroit Lions have dropped seven straight on the holiday, including three in a row with Campbell as coach. Campbell says losing takes a toll on family gatherings after the game. The NFC-leading Lions are expected to get what they want against Chicago on Thursday at Ford Field as favorites with a double-digit spread, according to BetMGM.

