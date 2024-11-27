Lions coach Dan Campbell and his wife hoping for win over Bears to make him happy on Thanksgiving

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell hopes to be happy on Thanksgiving for the first time in four years. The Detroit Lions have dropped seven straight on the holiday, including three in a row with Campbell as coach. Campbell says losing takes a toll on family gatherings after the game. The NFC-leading Lions are expected to get what they want against Chicago on Thursday at Ford Field as favorites with a double-digit spread, according to BetMGM.

