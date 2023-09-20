Lions’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston on injured reserve, testing depth against Falcons

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions lost more than a game against Seattle, placing defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end James Houston on injured reserve. Gardner-Johnson’s torn pectoral muscle and Houston’s broken ankle will potentially keep them out for the season, coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. The Lions will have their depth on both sides of the ball tested against Atlanta on Sunday at home. Lions running back David Montgomery may miss at least one game, giving rookie Jahmyr Gibbs an opportunity to have more carries and catches.

