Lions bolster secondary by adding Amik Robertson on a $9.25M, 2-year deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Lions and cornerback Amik Robertson agreed to a $9.25 million, two-year deal containing $1.5 million in incentives. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. Robertson had two interceptions for the second straight season last year for Las Vegas, starting 12 games and playing as a backup in five. The Raiders drafted Robertson in the fourth round in 2020 and he had 111 tackles and four interceptions with the team.

