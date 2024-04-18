Lions are not looking for a starter in the NFL draft for a change, coming off successful season

DETROIT (AP) — The NFL draft is coming to Detroit and for a change, the Lions are coming off a successful season and have appeared to address every need with seemingly sound moves. Detroit has the No. 29 pick overall and if it doesn’t make a move to pick sooner, it will mark the latest the franchise has made a first-round pick. Lions general manager Brad Holmes has led one of the more impressive turnarounds in the league. Holmes took over a laughingstock of a franchise three years ago and turned it into one of the NFL’s best last season.

